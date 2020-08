Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Kurth



Died: April 10, 2020



MENDOTA – Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth Kurth, 84, of Mendota, who died April 10, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Holy Cross Church, Mendota. Visitation will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store