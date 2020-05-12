Kenneth L. Alshouse
1942 - 2020
Kenneth L. Alshouse

Born: August 13, 1942; Mendota

Died: May 10, 2020; Rockford

CLARION TOWNSHIP - Kenneth Leon Alshouse, 77, a lifelong resident of Clarion Township, passed away May 10, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital, Rockford.

Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Clarion Lutheran Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Gronbach officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Kenneth was born August 13, 1942 in Mendota to Lawrence W. and Ella Eileen (Hoffman) Alshouse. He married Wilma Theresa Parr on June 27, 1998 at Clarion Lutheran Church.

Kenneth was baptized and confirmed at Clarion Lutheran Church where he was a member. He was a farmer which was his life. He enjoyed antiques and tractors, loved his dogs and his 1967 Mustang.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Alshouse; aunts; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father in 1951; his mother in 1988; and his brother Norman L. Alshouse in 1987.

Memorials may be directed to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Clarion Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
