Kenneth Terzick Sr.
Kenneth Terzick Sr.

Born: March 26, 1951

Died: July 14, 2020

FULTON, Mo. – Kenneth Terzick Sr., 69, of Fulton passed away at Harry S. Truman Veterans' Hospital on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

He was born in Joliet, Illinois on March 26, 1951 to the late James Terzick and the late Joan (Staats) Terzick.

Kenneth proudly served in the United States Navy. He worked as a plumber and pipefitter for Local 597 out of Chicago. He enjoyed good food and conversation, fishing, watching sports, and spending time with his old man dog, Achilles.

He will be fondly remembered by son, Kenneth Terzick Jr. (Sarina Wilson) of Fulton; brothers, Michael Terzick (Terri) and James Savage; sisters, Nancy Roulston (Edward), Joanie Krizer, Beverly Baker (Dennis), Suzie Ryba, and Debbie Graper (John); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Terzick; and sisters, Jacqueline Manick, and Cindy Terzick.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
