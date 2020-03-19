|
|
Kevin corrigan
Born: July 25, 1952; Mendota
Died: March 16, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Kevin Corrigan, 67, of Mendota passed away March 16, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.
Graveside services will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Mendota VFW Post 4079. A memorial Mass at Holy Cross Church, Mendota will be announced at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Kevin was born July 29, 1952 in Mendota to LeRoy "Bud" and Anabel (Fry) Corrigan. Kevin was a 1970 graduate of Mendota High School. He served in the United States Air Force. He attended auctioneering school. He was a member of Holy Cross Church. He worked for Mendota Farm Supply, Lutheran Mutual Insurance Company and was a driver for Schwan's for 10 years. He acted in many Mendota Community Theater plays, even playing the lead, Harold Hill, in the company's production of "The Music Man." Many still recall his turn as Jud Fry in "Oklahoma" from his high school days. And of course he was known far and wide for his rendition of "The Auctioneer." He loved painting, playing guitar and singing, baking and horticulture, and was known for having a green thumb.
He is survived by a daughter, Kelly (Jorge) Fernandez of Montgomery City, MO; two sons, Kevin (Kim) Corrigan of Mendota and Colin (Stephanie) Corrigan of Fort Campbell, KY; four brothers, Jim (Kathy) Corrigan of Austin, TX, and Terry (Linda) Corrigan, Keith (Pat) Corrigan and Brian (Deb) Corrigan, all of Mendota; sister, Karen Corrigan of Mendota; 10 grandchildren, Tyler Roberts, Lucas Mendoza, Gavin Mendoza, Bailey Corrigan, Emma Corrigan, Chase Corrigan, Sienna Corrigan, Cameron Corrigan, Xander Fernandez and Sage Corrigan; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger Corrigan; and a granddaughter, Shanley Corrigan.
Memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels (OSF St. Paul Medical Center, Mendota) or Holy Cross Church for Masses.