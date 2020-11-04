Kevin L. Corcoran
Born: September 11, 1955; Ottawa
Died: November 1, 2020; Ottawa
OTTAWA – Kevin Leo Corcoran, 65, of Ottawa, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 7 at St. Columba Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. He will be buried at St. Columba Cemetery. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Kevin was born September 11, 1955 in Ottawa to Leo and Beverly (Thumm) Corcoran. He married Kathy Pfeiffer on April 16, 1977 at St. Columba Church. Kevin graduated from Marquette High School in 1973. He was a lifetime farmer, and also worked for Del Monte for over 35 years. Kevin loved fishing in Northern Wisconsin with his brother. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be dearly missed. He was a member of the Farm Bureau, Knights of Columbus in Ottawa, Elks Club of Mendota, and St. Columba Church.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy; two sons, Jason (Velinda) Corcoran and Josh (Mary Jo Tillman) Corcoran; four grandchildren, Nevaeh, Delilah, Josephine, and Lucian; five sisters, Shari (Bob) Stoudt, Pam (Don) Batistini, Kerin (Kevin) Robinson, Judy (Steve) McConville, and Nancy (Curt) Faber; and his brother, Dennis (Brenda) Corcoran.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Stoudt, Casey Kelly, Edward Kelly, Eric Russell, Shaun Defore, and Matt Russell. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Pillion, Dave Harmon, and Joe Harmon.
Memorials may be directed to St. Columba's Building Fund or Marquette Academy.
