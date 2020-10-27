1/1
Kim Marie Billard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kim Marie BIllard

Born: April 28, 1960; La Salle

Died: October 26, 2020; Spring Valley

OGLESBY – Kim Marie Billard, 60, of Oglesby, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.

According to her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.

Kim was born April 28, 1960 in La Salle to Russell Kent and Geraldine (Wlodarchak) Billard. She was a graduate of La Salle-Peru High School, and worked as a florist at Peru Greenhouse for many years.

Kim enjoyed plants, flowers, fishing and hiking and was an excellent decorator. She loved animals.

Survivors include her fiancé, Ron Wright of Oglesby; her son, Russell Billard of LaSalle; her daughter, Amanda Stein of Princeton; one grandson, David Stein; and her mother and stepfather, Geraldine and Robert Jakubiak of LaSalle.

She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Kent Billard and her brother, Allen Kent Billard.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle
609 Eighth Street
LaSalle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0096
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved