Kim Marie BIllard
Born: April 28, 1960; La Salle
Died: October 26, 2020; Spring Valley
OGLESBY – Kim Marie Billard, 60, of Oglesby, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
According to her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Kim was born April 28, 1960 in La Salle to Russell Kent and Geraldine (Wlodarchak) Billard. She was a graduate of La Salle-Peru High School, and worked as a florist at Peru Greenhouse for many years.
Kim enjoyed plants, flowers, fishing and hiking and was an excellent decorator. She loved animals.
Survivors include her fiancé, Ron Wright of Oglesby; her son, Russell Billard of LaSalle; her daughter, Amanda Stein of Princeton; one grandson, David Stein; and her mother and stepfather, Geraldine and Robert Jakubiak of LaSalle.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Kent Billard and her brother, Allen Kent Billard.
