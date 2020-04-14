|
Kimberly K. Opsal
Born: July 23, 1958; Mendota
Died: April 9, 2020; Oglesby
OGLESBY – Kimberly Kay Opsal, 61, of Oglesby, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home.
Private funeral services for Kim will be held at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley. A public memorial will be announced at a later date.
Kim was born July 23, 1958 in Mendota to Alvin and Deborah Harrison Opsal. She married Paul Edward Siembab on July 12, 1975 at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in La Salle.
Kimberly Kay Opsal mothered three beautiful children and grandmothered two beautiful grandchildren. She kept in contact with her children daily and loved seeing her two grandchildren.
Kim collected and saved everything her children and grandchildren gave her.
Kim's best friend was her tiny fur-baby dog named Daisey. They spent each and every day together.
Kim loved being outside tending to her vegetable garden and her beautiful flowers. Her favorite flower was the Hydrangea.
Kim hosted memorable Thanksgiving and Christmas parties. She would bake and decorate Christmas cookies that looked like they belonged in magazines and tasted even better. It would take several days to prepare the food and desserts. Kim organized boxes of saved recipes she found in magazines and on the internet. Her favorite TV show was "Guy's Grocery Games," and for 20 years, her television channel rarely strayed from Food Network. Her favorite drink was Diet Coke.
Kim loved to do home projects and arts and crafts. She was a talented artist and decorated her house with country scenes she had painted on old saw blades and kitchen utensils. She remodeled the inside of her home – by herself – and would do and redo projects multiple times until she was happy. She was also passionate about photography and filled several albums with photos she had taken of friends and family.
Kim made to-do lists and composed detailed plans, often filling notebooks and covering her desk with Post-it notes.
Kim was Electronics Department Manager at Walmart and a certified nurses aide before completing her nursing degree at IVCC in 1999 at the age of 40. Kim's career as a Registered Nurse lasted 22 years at the La Salle Veterans' Home. She was known as a caring and compassionate nurse by her associates and her residents.
She is survived by her children, Brian Paul Siembab of Ottawa, Erik Paul (Beth Fischer) Siembab of Tiskilwa, and Alana Kay Briddick of LaSalle; two grandchildren, Avery and Colton; her siblings, Vicky (Jeff) Hamer of Spring Valley, Joan Wenzel of Mendota, Jim (Laurel) Opsal of Oglesby, Sandy (Jim) Whitmer of Mendota, Steve (Sue) Opsal of LaSalle, Don (Geri) Opsal of Naperville, Alan (Mary) Opsal of LaSalle, and Tim Opsal of Florida; and her beloved fur baby, Daisey.
Kim wanted to add a special thank you to Paul Siembab for the help and compassion that he showed her during her illness. She also wanted to thank her children, siblings, care-givers, and the nurses of OSF of Ottawa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Deborah "Lynnie" Raley.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.