Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberly Kaye Lanc



Died: September 28, 2020; Joliet



OTTAWA – Kimberly Kaye Lanc, 57, of Ottawa, passed away on Monday,September 28, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. A celebration of ife will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrustd to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store