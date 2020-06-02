Kirk Williams
Born: January 13, 1992; Spring Valley
Died: May 29, 2020; Cherry
CHERRY – Kirk Williams, 28, of Cherry, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home due to asthma-related complications.
A celebration of life will be held by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Kirk was born on January 13, 1992 in Spring Valley to Kenny and Kathy (Keeney) Williams. He was a 2010 graduate of La Salle-Peru High School, and worked as a maintenance technician at Canam Steel, Peru. He enjoyed mudding, airsoft, the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago White Sox, paintball, his tool collection, and playing bags. Whether you knew him as Kirk, Kirkie or Baby Kirk, he will be most remembered for flipping the bird, hiding from the camera and using his warped sense of humor.
He is survived by his parents; siblings, Kaitlin, Kraig and Kristen Williams of La Salle; paternal grandmother, Florence Williams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Toedter of Granville.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert Sr. and Mardel "Mickey" Keeney; paternal grandfather, Robert Williams; one uncle, Robert "B.J." Keeney Jr.; one aunt, Betty (Keeney) Telinski; and a cousin, Jacob Bouxsein.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
As Kirk would always say– "Chances are I like my Chevy more than you!"
The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Born: January 13, 1992; Spring Valley
Died: May 29, 2020; Cherry
CHERRY – Kirk Williams, 28, of Cherry, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home due to asthma-related complications.
A celebration of life will be held by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Kirk was born on January 13, 1992 in Spring Valley to Kenny and Kathy (Keeney) Williams. He was a 2010 graduate of La Salle-Peru High School, and worked as a maintenance technician at Canam Steel, Peru. He enjoyed mudding, airsoft, the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago White Sox, paintball, his tool collection, and playing bags. Whether you knew him as Kirk, Kirkie or Baby Kirk, he will be most remembered for flipping the bird, hiding from the camera and using his warped sense of humor.
He is survived by his parents; siblings, Kaitlin, Kraig and Kristen Williams of La Salle; paternal grandmother, Florence Williams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Toedter of Granville.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert Sr. and Mardel "Mickey" Keeney; paternal grandfather, Robert Williams; one uncle, Robert "B.J." Keeney Jr.; one aunt, Betty (Keeney) Telinski; and a cousin, Jacob Bouxsein.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
As Kirk would always say– "Chances are I like my Chevy more than you!"
The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.