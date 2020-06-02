Kirk Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirk Williams

Born: January 13, 1992; Spring Valley

Died: May 29, 2020; Cherry

CHERRY – Kirk Williams, 28, of Cherry, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home due to asthma-related complications.

A celebration of life will be held by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.

Kirk was born on January 13, 1992 in Spring Valley to Kenny and Kathy (Keeney) Williams.  He was a 2010 graduate of La Salle-Peru High School, and worked as a maintenance technician at Canam Steel, Peru. He enjoyed mudding, airsoft, the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago White Sox, paintball, his tool collection, and playing bags. Whether you knew him as Kirk, Kirkie or Baby Kirk, he will be most remembered for flipping the bird, hiding from the camera and using his warped sense of humor.

He is survived by his parents; siblings, Kaitlin, Kraig and Kristen Williams of La Salle; paternal grandmother, Florence Williams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Toedter of Granville.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert Sr. and Mardel "Mickey" Keeney; paternal grandfather, Robert Williams; one uncle, Robert "B.J." Keeney Jr.; one aunt, Betty (Keeney) Telinski; and a cousin, Jacob Bouxsein.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

As Kirk would always say– "Chances are I like my Chevy more than you!"

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle
609 Eighth Street
LaSalle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0096
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved