Kirsten A. Rolando
Born: April 4, 2000; Peru
Died: November 19, 2020; Peru
UTICA – Kirsten A. Rolando, 20, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly November 19 in the emergency room at IVCH in Peru.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Kristen's life will be a drive-by at her residence, Sunday, November 29, from noon to 3 p.m. Her home is located at 117 Wright Drive in Utica, just off the short cut to Utica off of Route 6. The Burgess Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was born on April 4, 2000, at IVCH in Peru, to Tim and April (Harden) Rolando. Her love for family and friends and caring of all led her into attending IVCC in the nursing program. She was employed by Liberty Village in Peru as a CNA and most recently at IVCH in Peru.
She is survived by her parents; two brothers, Tyler Wilsman of Springfield, IL, and Tim Rolando Jr.; maternal grandmother, Diane Poss of La Salle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Shirley Rolando; and her maternal grandfather, Lyle Harden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family at 117 Wright Drive, Utica, 61373 for her favorite charities.
