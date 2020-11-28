1/1
Kirsten A. Rolando
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirsten's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirsten A. Rolando

Born: April 4, 2000; Peru

Died: November 19, 2020; Peru

UTICA – Kirsten A. Rolando, 20, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly November 19 in the emergency room at IVCH in Peru.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Kristen's life will be a drive-by at her residence, Sunday, November 29, from noon to 3 p.m. Her home is located at 117 Wright Drive in Utica, just off the short cut to Utica off of Route 6. The Burgess Funeral Home is assisting the family.

She was born on April 4, 2000, at IVCH in Peru, to Tim and April (Harden) Rolando. Her love for family and friends and caring of all led her into attending IVCC in the nursing program. She was employed by Liberty Village in Peru as a CNA and most recently at IVCH in Peru.

She is survived by her parents; two brothers, Tyler Wilsman of Springfield, IL, and Tim Rolando Jr.; maternal grandmother, Diane Poss of La Salle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Shirley Rolando; and her maternal grandfather, Lyle Harden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family at 117 Wright Drive, Utica, 61373 for her favorite charities.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
208 E Church St
Utica, IL 61373
(815) 667-4781
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved