Kirsten Rolando



Died: November 19, 2020; Peru



UTICA – Kirsten Rolando, 20, of Utica, died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 19, in the emergency room at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will announce in her obituary at a later date. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family.





