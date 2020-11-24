1/1
Kurt B. Kleinhans
Kurt N. Kleinhans

Born: February 28, 1944; La Salle

Died: November 19, 2020; Maywood

PERU – Kurt B. Kleinhans, 76, of Peru, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, in Edward Hines Veterans Hospital in Maywood.

Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 23, in Oak Hill Cemetery in Utica, with the Rev. Lloyd Johnson officiating. Full military services were conducted by the La Salle/Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling his arrangements.

Kurt was born in La Salle on Feb. 28, 1944, to Roland and Ruby (Johnson) Kleinhans. Kurt was a 1963 graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School. He served with the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict, where he was stationed in Germany, and afterwards attended Illinois Valley Community College. He enjoyed trout fishing, playing euchre and traveling with his companion, Sharon. He was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan. He also enjoyed his many friends.

Kurt is survived by his brother Gary (Peggy) Kleinhans of Milton, Wis.; his companion, Sharon Guajardo of Plano; and one niece and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
