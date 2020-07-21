Lana Beth Prucnell
Born: Feb. 22, 1955
Died: July 17, 2020
KEWANEE – Lana Beth Prucnell, of Kewanee, formerly of Ladd, passed away suddenly at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Friday, July 17, at the age of 65.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, in Valley Memorial Park in Spring Valley. Hurst Funeral Home in Ladd is assisting her family.
Lana was born on Feb. 22, 1955, to Edward and Evelyn (Tonozzi) Prucnell. She attended Ladd Grade School, Hall High School and later Illinois Valley Community College, where she received a secretary certificate.She was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Ladd.
Lana was an avid pet and music lover. At the time of her passing, she was residing in Kewanee.
She is survived by her brother, George (Luci) Prucnell of Channahon; a niece, Rachel Prucnell of Atlanta, Georgia; a nephew, Nathan Prucnell of Channahon; and her longtime companion, Larry Evoskis of Spring Valley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Edward "Pretz" Prucnell.
