Larkin Vernon Hines
Larkin Vernon Hines

Born: March 11, 1955; in Bakersfield, CA

Died: November 20, 2020; in Princeton, IL

Larkin Vernon Hines, 65, of Princeton, passed away Friday November 20, 2020, 7:15 am at his home in Princeton.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the ARK, Lacon. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry, is assisting the family.

Larkin was born March 11, 1955 in Bakersfield, CA to George Roland and Evelyn Jewel (Burton) Hines.

Surviving are his son, Shane Hines, of Princeton, his sister Shirley Meiser, his uncle, Ernest Larkin (Nell) Burton, aunt's, Pug Burton and Carmella Burton, and Johnny Ray, along with nieces, nephews and his cousins. Also surviving is his dog, Bongo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Justin Hines, brother J.R. Hines, sisters, Rolinda Johnson and Sharon White.

He was married to Jean Wier Stunkel. They were divorced. He was a member of the First Hope Church of the Nazarene, Princeton.

Larkin had done many things in his life, grain inspector, worked as a tinner for Grasser's Plumbing, but his favorite thing was to play the drums. He was a drummer at his church and played in many different bands over the years. He enjoyed music, hunting, and fishing. Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published in News Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
