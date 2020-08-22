Larry J. Fenwick



Born: December 24, 1938



Died: August 17, 2020



MENDOTA – Larry James Fenwick, 81, of Mendota, formerly of LaMoille, passed away on August 17th, 2020 at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



He is survived by two sons, Michael Fenwick of Peru and David Fenwick of Princeton; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



He was born in Bureau County on December 24th, 1938 to Velma Emma Fenwick and James "Fred" Fenwick. He lived and farmed on a family farm in LaMoille, Illinois, for most of his life.



Per his request, there will only be a private service.





