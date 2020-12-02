Larry Smith



Born: January 6, 1957; in Spring Valley, IL



Died: November 28, 2020; in Magnolia, IL



Larry Smith 63 of Magnolia passed away November 28, 2020 in his home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday December 5th 2020 in the Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville, Il. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery in rural McNabb, Il. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Friday December 4th 2020 and from 10:00am until the time of services on Saturday in the funeral home. Pastor Bonnie Micheletti will officiate.



In accordance with CDC regulations face masks and social distancing will be practiced and only a limited number of people will be allowed in the visitation at any one time so please be patient during the visitation hours.



Larry was born at St Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, Il January 6, 1957 to Clarence and Blanche (Lutes) Smith. He married Valorie Zellmer March 1, 1997 in Elizabeth, Il.



Larry was the plant manager of AG View Farm Service in McNabb, Il. And was also a member of Mt Palatine Immaculate Conception Church.



Larry is survived by his wife Valorie, three sons Scott (Cindi) Smith of Magnolia, Logan (Jessica Logan) Smith of Magnolia, Forrest Smith of Magnolia, seven brothers Butch (Laurie) Smith of Magnolia, Dave (Cheryl) Smith of Magnolia, Tom (Linda) Smith of Granville, Doug (Jill) Smith of Magnolia, Shawn (Beth) Smith of Magnolia, Paul (Barb) Smith of LaSalle, Pete(Sonya) Smith of Magnolia four sisters Bonnie Micheletti of Spring Valley,Sherrie (Mark) Etscheid of Magnolia, Brenda (Ivan) Murdock of Clarksville, Tn, Jill (Keith) Smoode of Granville, two grandchildren Brayden Smith, Garrett Smith, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of family and friends.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Blanche Smith, grandparents, one sister Connie Smith, niece Candice Murdock, brother in law George Micheletti and sister in law Jackie Smith.



Memorials may be directed to the family.



Palllbearers will be his brothers Butch, Dave, Tom, Doug, Shawn, Paul and Pete Smith.





