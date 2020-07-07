Laureena L. Joop



Died: July 2, 2020; Granville



GRANVILLE – Laureena L. (Faletti) Joop, 74, of Granville passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in her home.



Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville, Il. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Michael Shaver will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings are suggested.





