Laurie F. Wiese



Died: October 15, 2020; La Salle



LA SALLE – Laurie F. Wiese ,80, of La Salle, died October 15, 2020 in her home.



Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20 in Peru City Cemetery.There will be no visitation. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.





