Lawrence R. Gerlach
Born: December 10, 1926; Yorktown
Died: April 9, 2020; Dalzell
DALZELL – Lawrence Richard Gerlach, 93, of Dalzell, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A private graveside service will be held at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley with Rev. Patrick Fixsen officiating. A public memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family.
Lawrence was born in Yorktown, Illinois on December 10, 1926 to Otto and Cora (Frank) Gerlach. He married Dolores Cavaletti in 1948 and she preceded him in death. He later married Eda Eileen Riebschlager at St. Thomas More Church in Dalzell on September 10, 1989.
He was a member of St. Thomas More Church. He was a very sought after carpenter, one of the best. He enjoyed traveling, roller skating, skiing, ice skating and most any outdoor activity. He took great pride in his home and yard with much help from his wife Eileen, they were a team. He was a Marine Corps Korean War Veteran, serving as a corporal from 1952 to 1954.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen of Dalzell; daughter, Bonnie (Gary) Anderson of Seatonville; son, Gary Gerlach of Commerce, Georgia; 3 stepdaughters, Barbara Malley of Streator, Jane (Alan) Kunkel of Kennesaw, Georgia, Deborah (Steve) Kennedy of Spring, Texas; brother, Vyrle (Nelda) Gerlach; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to or donor's choice.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dolores; 2 sisters, Violet and Bulah; infant brother, Orville; and son-in-law, Mike Malley.
