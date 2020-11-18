Leon 'Pete' K. EversonBorn: January 13, 1948Died: November 16, 2020SHEFFIELD – Leon "Pete" Kenneth Everson, 72, of Sheffield, died at 5:20 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, IL.Cremation rites will be accorded, and burial will be at a later date at Webster Prairie Cemetery in Delton, Sauk County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, IL. Please follow COVID-19 rules.Leon was born January 13, 1948, the son of Leonard "Shorty" K. and Olive "Honey" Henrietta (Peck) Everson. He married Geneva M. Worden in Beloit, Wisconsin on May 6, 1972. She survives.Also surviving are his son, Harold (Beth) Everson of Wyanet; two daughters Christina Rodriguez of Sheffield, and Paula (Darryl) Hicks of Ottawa; 12 grandchildren; Aaron, Brandon, Ethan, Christy, Jake, Ashley, Austin, Hannah, Oliver, Mackenzie, Bryan, and Antonio; great-grandson, Hudson Shevlin ; two sisters, Nona Everson and Rita Bartman , both of Beloit, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leonard "Lenny" Everson and Errol Everson ; and a sister in infancy.Leon graduated from Beloit Memorial High School. He was employed as a truck driver for ADM in Mendota. He was a member of United Methodist Church, Sheffield.Leon served in the Army as an Sp4 in Vietnam.Memorials may be made to the Family of Leon K. Everson.Grant-Johnson Funeral Home in Princeton is handling arrangements.