Leonard J. 'Jerry' Trovero Jr.

Born: June 17, 1944

Died: July 12, 2020

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Leonard J. "Jerry" Trovero Jr., 76, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Peru, passed away Sunday, July 12, at Healthpark Medical Center in Fort Myers.

Graveside services will be at noon Wednesday, July 22, at Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley, with full military rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and the La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Mr. Trovero was born June 17, 1944, in San Angelo, Texas, to Leonard J. and Newana (Gotcher) Trovero. He married Bonnie (Baker) Sorrels on Aug. 9, 2014, in Little Rock, Ark.

Mr. Trovero was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Air Force retiring with the rank of colonel. His merits included Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Medal, AF Commendation Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award with one oak leaf cluster, AF Outstanding Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters, Combat Readiness Medal with one oak leaf cluster, National Defense Service Medal with one bronze star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Vietnam Service Medal, AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon with two oak leaf clusters, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon with six oak leaf clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, AF Training Ribbon and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Mr. Trovero was a lifetime member of the Military Officers Association of America and a member of Daedalians. He earned a master's degree in business with a focus on statistical analysis. He was an avid golfer.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; three children, Joe (Nita) Trovero, formerly of Peru, Tony (Carin) Trovero of Lake Wildwood and Taylor (Mat) Balga of Havelock, N.C.; six grandchildren; his brother, Charles ?Chuck? (Mary) Trovero of Peru; his sister, Sheree (Bill) Egan of Granville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Leonard J. Trovero III; and his parents.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Brady and Justin Trovero; and nephews, Charlie and Marc Trovero, Jack Egan, Joseph Ellena and Zachary and Matthew Liebhart.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The online guest book may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.

Mueller Funeral Home

909 Pike St., Peru, IL 61354

815-223-0184 www.MuellerFH.com


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 20, 2020
Jerry was an outstanding Airman who cared a great deal about our nation, the Air Force, and it's people. I first meet him at Air Operations School, and even in the classroom setting his leadership abilitiy inspired others to want to do their best. He was a person of excellence and I will always be thankful for the times I served with him. Salute!
Travis Lewis
Military
July 19, 2020
Col Jerry Trovero was a great USAF Officer. It was my privilege to serve with him as his Operations Officer with the 4th Mobile Aerial Port Squadron (4MAPS). Thanks to Jerry, it was one of the greatest adventures of my life. I am devastated at his passing but know Heaven is a better place with him there. Rest in Peace my friend and Brother in Arms.
Martin Kahn
Friend
