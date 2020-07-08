Leonard R. Watson
Born: April 8, 1929; Oglesby
Died: July 4, 2020; Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – Leonard R. Watson, 92 of Webster Park, Spring Valley, died at 11:04 a.m. July 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Per his wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private burial will be in St. Hyacinth?s Cemetery, LaSalle at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Leonard was born April 8, 1928 in Oglesby to William "Booster" Sr. and Mary (Nowicki) Watson. He married Irene "Dolly" Appel April 21, 1951. She died November 16, 2007.
Leonard worked at Westclox for 31 years, where he was head of the plating department. He later worked at Maze Nail for 16 years. He served in the U. S. Navy during WWII on the USS Philippine Sea (CV-47), maintaining one of the TB Avengers.
Leonard enjoyed fishing, traveling, going to see the TB Avengers at the Peru airport, listening to country music, and playing the harmonica. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.
He is survived by one son, James (Patricia) Watson of Webster Park; four grandchildren, Travis (Kari) Watson, Felicia (B.J.) Liebe, Patrick Watson and Tara (Matt) Stank,; eight great-grandchildren, Kaya, Nala, Avery, Alivia, Ethan, Aiden, Noah and Tristan, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and two daughters, Susan Cornelius and Donna Biagioni; brothers, Edward, Lawrence, William Jr.; and a sister, Lucille Kieras.
