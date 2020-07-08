1/1
Leonard R. Watson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard R. Watson

Born: April 8, 1929; Oglesby

Died: July 4, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – Leonard R. Watson, 92 of Webster Park, Spring Valley, died at 11:04 a.m. July 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.

Per his wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private burial will be in St. Hyacinth?s Cemetery, LaSalle at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.

Leonard was born April 8, 1928 in Oglesby to William "Booster" Sr. and Mary (Nowicki) Watson. He married Irene "Dolly" Appel April 21, 1951. She died November 16, 2007.

Leonard worked at Westclox for 31 years, where he was head of the plating department. He later worked at Maze Nail for 16 years. He served in the U. S. Navy during WWII on the USS Philippine Sea (CV-47), maintaining one of the TB Avengers.

Leonard enjoyed fishing, traveling, going to see the TB Avengers at the Peru airport, listening to country music, and playing the harmonica. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.

He is survived by one son, James (Patricia) Watson of Webster Park; four grandchildren, Travis (Kari) Watson, Felicia (B.J.) Liebe, Patrick Watson and Tara (Matt) Stank,; eight great-grandchildren, Kaya, Nala, Avery, Alivia, Ethan, Aiden, Noah and Tristan, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; and two daughters, Susan Cornelius and Donna Biagioni; brothers, Edward, Lawrence, William Jr.; and a sister, Lucille Kieras.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved