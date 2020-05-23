Lila M. Mills
Lila M. Mills

Died: May 21, 2020; Spring Valley

MARK – Lila M. Mills, 94, of Mark passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Granville. Fr. Patrick DeMeulemeester will officiate.

Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Dysart–Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.


Published in News Tribune on May 23, 2020.
