Lila M. Mills



Died: May 21, 2020; Spring Valley



MARK – Lila M. Mills, 94, of Mark passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.



Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Granville. Fr. Patrick DeMeulemeester will officiate.



Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Dysart–Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.





