Lila M. Mills
Died: May 21, 2020; Spring Valley
MARK – Lila M. Mills, 94, of Mark passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Granville. Fr. Patrick DeMeulemeester will officiate.
Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Dysart–Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Died: May 21, 2020; Spring Valley
MARK – Lila M. Mills, 94, of Mark passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Granville. Fr. Patrick DeMeulemeester will officiate.
Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Dysart–Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 23, 2020.