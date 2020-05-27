Lila M. Mills
Lila M. Mills

Born: September 25, 1925; New Boston

Died: May 21, 2020; Spring Valley

MARK – Lila M. Mills, 94, of Mark passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.

Graveside service was Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Granville, with Fr. Patrick DeMeulemeester officiating.

Due to the global pandemic, Memorial Mass will be at a later date. Arrangements are through the Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel, Granville.

Lila was born on September 25, 1925 in New Boston, IL to Tella and Rose (Novak) Mills. She received her Master's in library science at DePaul University. She was a librarian and worked for the Booz, Allen and Hamilton Firm in Chicago.

Lila was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granville. She was also a member of Rotary International and received the Paul Harris Fellowship award and the Community Service Award.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Tella Bea; and her sister, Rose Marie Sandaker.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice Care, Meals on Wheels, or Rotary International.

Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com


Published in News Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
208 S Mccoy
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-2231
