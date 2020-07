Lila Schork



Died: May 20, 2020; Naples, Florida



NAPLES, Fla. – Lila Schork, age 87, died May 20, 2020 at her daughter's home in Naples, Florida.



A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Lila will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21st at Nativity of our Lord Parish (St. Anthony Church) in Spring Valley, with Rev. Scott Potthoff officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley.



Local funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley.





