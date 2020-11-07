Lillian E. (Pantenburg) Ajster
Born: September 16, 1925; La Salle
Died: November 4, 2020; Peru
PERU – Lillian E. (Pantenburg) Ajster, 95, of Peru, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small, officiating. Burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Webster Park. Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mrs. Ajster was born September 16, 1925 in La Salle to Alfred and Mable (Funfsinn) Pantenburg. She married Anton Frank Ajster on May 14, 1949 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru. He passed away September 6, 2001.
Lillian attended and was actively involved at St. Joseph's Church in Peru, being a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and a Eucharistic minister. On many mornings, she would attend daily Mass and then join her parish friends and priests for breakfast. She was an avid golfer and member of Spring Creek Golf Course. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards and baking. here were always homemade cookies in her freezer.
She was employed for many years as a bookkeeper at Elliott's Lumber, Wagner Home Center and the Department of Employment Security.
Lillian was a beloved mother and grandmother to her children, Robert (Kim) Ajster of Peru, Donna (Jon) Marcacci of Dunlap, Ken J. Ajster of Palm Desert, CA and JoAnn (Craig) Armstrong of Burlington WI; her grandchildren, Christopher Armstrong, Taylar Goff, Kelly Picco, Nicholas Ajster, Jennifer Roach, Scott Marcacci, Jaclyn Marcacci and Lyndsey Ajster; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a sister, Phyllis (Richard) DeVecchio of Placentia, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; infant son, Thomas in 1960; two sisters, Rita Ward and Florence Ladzinski and three brothers, Lawrence and Ralph Pantenburg and Jerome Kobold.
Lillian's family is grateful to the wonderful women of Home Instead who cared for her in her early years of Alzheimer's disease and the caring staff at Liberty Village, Peru.
In lieu of flowers, the Ajster family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Joseph's Church, Peru.
