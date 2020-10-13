1/1
Lillian Sharpe
Lillian J. Sharpe

Born: October 31, 1931; LaSalle

Died: October 12, 2020; Peru

LaSalle – Lillian J. Sharpe, 88, of LaSalle, passed away October 12, 2020, in Manor Court in Peru. According to her wishes, there will be no funeral services.The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mrs. Sharpe was born in LaSalle on October 31, 1931, to Wilfred and Elizabeth (Cable) Groleau. She married Raymond J. Sharpe on October 20, 1951. She worked at Westclox and the laundromat in Peru. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed watching western movies, especially starring John Wayne.

Mrs. Sharpe is survived by two daughters, Susan Swingle of LaSalle and Beth (Thomas) Rademacher of Kankakee; four sons, Daniel Sharpe of Peru, Raymond (Mary) Sharpe of Peru, Thomas Sharpe of La Salle, and Timothy Sharpe of La Salle; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Clara Groleau of La Salle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, on May 14, 1994; a grandson, Ronald; and seven brothers and two sisters.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
