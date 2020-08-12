1/1
Linda A. (Ceresa) Deisbeck
Linda A. (Ceresa) Deisbeck

Born: January 15, 1959; La Salle

Died: August 8, 2020; Peru

PERU – Linda Ann (Ceresa) Deisbeck, 61, of Peru, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Linda was born January 15, 1959 in La Salle to Raymond J. and Dolores (Roth) Ceresa. She graduated from St. Bede Academy in 1977. She married John Deisbeck on October 28, 1978 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru. She worked as a waitress for 40 years.

Linda enjoyed family fishing trips, trips to California and trips to the gambling boat. She loved her grandchildren dearly.

She is survived by her husband, John of Peru; her children, Eric Deisbeck of Peru, Jake (Easton) Deisbeck of Temecula, CA and Nikki (Dusty) Freeman of Tonica; five grandchildren, Mallory and Abby Freeman and Riley, Jordan and Taylor Deisbeck; her mother, Dolores Ceresa of Peru; and two brothers, Gary Ceresa of Ottawa and Raymond Ceresa of Oglesby.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Ceresa; a brother, Greg Ceresa and her father and mother-in-law, Charles R. and Dolores Deisbeck.

Memorials may be directed to VITAS Hospice, 105 Marquette St., Ste. A, LaSalle, IL 61301.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
