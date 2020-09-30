Linda J. Burton



Born: January 27, 1943



Died: September 14, 2020



LAKE FOREST, California – Linda Janice Burton, age 77, passed away on September14th, 2020, after a courageous 6-year battle with cancer, peacefully in the comfort of her own home with her family by her side. She was a beloved member of our community in Lake Forest, CA for over 44 years.



Linda will be laid to rest alongside her parents at FairviewCemetery in Tonica at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with Rev. Deepak Holkar officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica is assisting the family with arrangements.



Born January 27, 1943 in Peru, IL, Linda was the youngest of four children. Her parents, Raymond Leo and Inez Marrietta Bartolt Sr., raised Linda and her three siblings on their family farm in Oglesby, Illinois, originally purchased in 1927, and still in the family today. Linda was a member of the 1960 graduating Class of Tonica High School. Upon graduating high school, she continued her education at the University ofIllinois Urbana-Champaign where she became a Wescoga girl, a religious and racially conscious founded home on campus, and graduated with a BA and LAS in 1965. She enjoyed a longtime career as the librarian at Laguna Beach High School, was the president of the Local Chapter CSEA, spent time working for the Orange County Department of Education, where she championed the development of a modernized library system for the Divison of Alternative Education Correctional Schools & Services, and was a longstanding member of the American Library Association.



Linda will be remembered for her sense of humor, voracious appetite of books, appreciation of music, love of horses, passion against hatred and intolerance, and detailed attention to her roses. Linda always had a warm smile and a friendly word for everyone (well, most everyone!!!). A musician since age 7, starting with singing and learning to play the clarinet that led to her ability to be 1st chair in the U of I orchestra. She will be remembered for the beautiful music she provided in the choir as a member of El Toro Baptist Church and within the community.



She is survived by her sister, Marilynn Patterson; brother, Raymond Barlolt Jr.; son, Darin Burton; daughter, Vanessa Warrior; son-in-law, Christopher Warrior; five grandchildren, Morgan Burton, Maddison Burton, Kyleigh Burton, Maxwell Warrior, and Sophia Warrior, great-grandson Kane Moralez; and her beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will dearly miss her.



Linda is predeceased by her sister, Carol Rosaline Gray.



While they grieve their loss, the family has chosen to publicly remember Linda in a way that honors her courageous and loving spirit, with a memorial service held at O'Connor Mortuary in Laguna Hills, CA on Saturday, September 26, 2020.





