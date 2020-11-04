Linda Moyer-Halm
Born: May 29, 1958; Alturas, California
Died: November 1, 2020; Utica
UTICA – Linda Moyer-Halm, 62, of Utica, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2020.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and services will be at a later date.The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling her arrangements.
Linda was born in Alturas, CA on May 29, 1958 to Paul E. and Hannah (Ohlson) Moyer. She married Stephen Halm in St. Mary's Church in Utica on August 30, 1988. She graduated at the University of Michigan with a B.S. in chemistry and chemical Eengineering. She worked at Union Carbide in West Virginia, then Carus Chemical and retiring from GE Plastics, before becoming a homemaker.
Linda was a member of La Salle County Historical Society, La Salle-Peru Zonta Club and League of Women Voters. She was an avid reader.
Linda is survived by her husband, Stephen Halm of Utica; two children, Luna Halm of San Jose, CA and Mathew Halm of Philadelphia, PA.; one brother, John Moyer of Colorado Springs, CO; one sister Elizabeth Moyer of Lebanon, OR; four brothers-in-law, Michael Halm of PA., Mark Halm of FL., Don Halm of Ottawa and Christopher Halm of Ottawa; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com
.