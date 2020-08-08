1/1
Linda peterson
Linda Peterson

Born: April 4, 1953; Princeton

Died: August 6, 2020; Sterling

WALNUT – Linda Peterson, age 67, of Walnut, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.

Linda was born April 4, 1953 in Princeton, the daughter of Dario and Betty (Sandberg) Wolford. She married Charles Peterson on June 16, 1984 in Manlius. Linda was employed as an X-ray technician at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley for 22 years, retiring in 2016. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Linda was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sterling, where she was an adult Sunday school teacher, started and was the leader of ELMS and also started the Ladies Tea at Regency Care Center in Sterling.

She is survived by her husband of Walnut; two daughters, Tonya Y. (Edward) Collins of Normal and Kimberly L. Fite of Paris, Tenn.; three sons, Beau (Amy) Harp of Princeton, Bryan (Katherine) Harp of Batavia and Brock (Jillian) Harp of Earlville; one sister, Shirley Wolford of Sterling; one brother, Jerry Wolford of Princeton; and 13 grandchildren, Drew, Ellie, Sophie, Keegan, Declan, Isabella, Kaydence, Grady, Brent, Phillip, Derek, Bridget and Megan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Dave Wolford; and her half brother, Chuck Smith.

A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
