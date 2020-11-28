1/
Linda S. Ficek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda S. Ficek

Born: April 3, 1953

Died: November 16, 2020

SPRING VALLEY – Linda S. Ficek, 67, passed peacefully on November 16, 2020 at Aperion Care Spring Valley.

Linda was born on April 3, 1953 to John J. and Agnes (Czubachowski) Ficek. She resided in Peru her entire life until her recent move to Spring Valley. Linda was a graduate of LP High School, IVCC, and Illinois State University. She taught at various elementary schools in the area. Linda greatly enjoyed music. She participated as a percussionist in multiple orchestras and bands throughout her lifetime. Linda was also a proficient pianist and spent many happy hours at the keyboard. She found comfort and solace in hard times through her love of music.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sister, Judith (Bruce) Chorba of Hamilton Square, NJ and by her nephew John Chorba, MD (Naomi), and her great-nephew, Nathan. She is also survived by many cousins.

Linda was accorded cremation rites ,as per her wishes. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service and burial in St. Hyacinth's Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date. The Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved