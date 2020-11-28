Linda S. Ficek
Born: April 3, 1953
Died: November 16, 2020
SPRING VALLEY – Linda S. Ficek, 67, passed peacefully on November 16, 2020 at Aperion Care Spring Valley.
Linda was born on April 3, 1953 to John J. and Agnes (Czubachowski) Ficek. She resided in Peru her entire life until her recent move to Spring Valley. Linda was a graduate of LP High School, IVCC, and Illinois State University. She taught at various elementary schools in the area. Linda greatly enjoyed music. She participated as a percussionist in multiple orchestras and bands throughout her lifetime. Linda was also a proficient pianist and spent many happy hours at the keyboard. She found comfort and solace in hard times through her love of music.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her sister, Judith (Bruce) Chorba of Hamilton Square, NJ and by her nephew John Chorba, MD (Naomi), and her great-nephew, Nathan. She is also survived by many cousins.
Linda was accorded cremation rites ,as per her wishes. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service and burial in St. Hyacinth's Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date. The Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is assisting the family.
