Linda Terramiggi
Born: March 9, 1949; La Salle
Died: August 1, 2020; Peoria
UTICA – Linda Grubar Terramiggi, 71, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born to Rudolph and Luella (Ott) Grubar on March 9, 1949 in La Salle. She married John Patrick Terramiggi on September 11, 1976 in Morris, and he preceded her in death.
Linda is survived by her son, Patrick (Jennifer) Terramiggi of Katy, TX; grandsons, Coston and Brooks Terramiggi of Katy TX; sister, Mary Jo (Bruce) Connor of Utica; and brothers, Lawrence (Barb) Grubar of Oglesby, Robert (Mona) Grubar of Lostant, and James (Sally) Grubar of Waltham.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Grubar of Utica.
Linda was an elementary school teacher, but she was more than that. She taught for 16 years in Texarkana, TX, making a big impact on the kids that didn't get much help at home. She was nominated for Texas Teacher of the Year for her work there.
During her retirement years, which she enjoyed very much, she lived at the Grubar family farm in Waltham.
It was Linda's wish to be cremated, and a private family gathering will take place in La Salle. Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waltham Elementary Foundation, 946 N. 33rd Rd., Utica, IL 61373.
.