Linda VanVooren
Linda VanVooren

Died: September 24, 2020

SHEFFIELD – Linda VanVooren, 69, of Sheffield, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sheffield. Father Mark Miller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Sheffield. A visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.. at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services in Sheffield, and from 9 until 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
