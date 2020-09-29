Linda VanVooren



Died: September 24, 2020



SHEFFIELD – Linda VanVooren, 69, of Sheffield, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sheffield. Father Mark Miller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Sheffield. A visitation will be Wednesday, September 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.. at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services in Sheffield, and from 9 until 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church.





