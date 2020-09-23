1/
Lisa Koehler
Lisa Jean Koehler

Born: February 6, 1977; Spring Valley, IL

Died: December 20, 2019; Bartlett, TN

Granville, IL – Lisa Jean Koehler, 42, of Bartlett, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Memphis.

Lisa was born on February 6th, 1977 in Spring Valley, IL, the daughter of Nancy and the late Gary Koehler.

She will be dearly missed, Lisa is survived by her mother, Nancy Koehler; sister, Kristin Kohlhase (Michael) of Crystal Lake, IL, sister, Kimberly Goyer (Tom) of Bartlett, TN; niece and nephew, Mackenzie Koehler and Nicholas Kohlhase; and maternal grandmother, Marilyn Fiedler.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Koehler; paternal grandparents, Howard and Helen Koehler and maternal grandfather, Kenneth Fiedler.

A private memorial was held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 with internment at Granville Cemetery.

Arrangements were completed by Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel in Granville, IL.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
208 S Mccoy
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-2231
