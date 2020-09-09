Lois A. Etheridge
Died: September 6, 2020
MENDOTA – Lois Arlene Etheridge (Brandstatter) passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 87.
Lois was born in Hennipen IL to John and Darlene Brandstatter.She was a longtime resident of Mendota IL and a member of St. John's Lutheran church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Frank Etheridge; two children, Sue Etheridge of Kansas City, MO and Mike Etheridge (Joyce Jensen) of Indianapolis, IN; one grandchild, Reverend Bob Etheridge of Buffalo Grove, IL; one brother, Don Brandstatter (Nancy) of Chilicothe, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m., with the funeral immediately following at Conkle Funeral Home, 76 N. Avon Avenue, Avon, IN.Gravesite service wil be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Restland Memorial Gardens, Mendota, IL.
Memorials may be directed to St John's Lutheran Church, Mendota IL.
.