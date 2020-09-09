1/1
Lois A. Etheridge
1933 - 2020
Lois A. Etheridge

Died: September 6, 2020

MENDOTA – Lois Arlene Etheridge (Brandstatter) passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 87.

Lois was born in Hennipen IL to John and Darlene Brandstatter.She was a longtime resident of Mendota IL and a member of St. John's Lutheran church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years Frank Etheridge; two children, Sue Etheridge of Kansas City, MO and Mike Etheridge (Joyce Jensen) of Indianapolis, IN; one grandchild, Reverend Bob Etheridge of Buffalo Grove, IL; one brother, Don Brandstatter (Nancy) of Chilicothe, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m., with the funeral immediately following at Conkle Funeral Home, 76 N. Avon Avenue, Avon, IN.Gravesite service wil be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Restland Memorial Gardens, Mendota, IL.

Memorials may be directed to St John's Lutheran Church, Mendota IL.

Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
SEP
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
SEP
10
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Restland Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 7, 2020
Aunt Lois, I could never thank you enough for being so kind to me when I was growing up.

I will miss you forever.

Love, David
David Brandstatter
