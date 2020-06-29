Lois Dellinger



Born: April, 21, 1931; Peru



Died: June 24, 2020; Peoria



TONICA – Lois Dellinger, 89, of Tonica died on Wednesday 6/24 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.



Lois was born in Peru, Illinois, on 4/21/1931 the daughter of Katherine and Everett Wesselhoff. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Dellinger; a son, Michael Dellinger; and a daughter, Lisa Schweickert.



She is survived by her children, Robert Dellinger, Kathy Angell (Tom), Chris Dellinger, and Doug Dellinger (Julie); and her sister, Carol Jerman (Bob). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.



Over the years, Lois formed a special bond with her grand-daughter Teressa Chamberlain.



Lois was a proud member of the sorority Beta Sigma Phi for many years. In her later years, she worked for the News Tribune, delivering papers to her rural customers, where she made many friendships and was appreciated by all.



Lois donated her body to science with the hope of finding cures and helping others. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.





