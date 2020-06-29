Lois Dellinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Dellinger

Born: April, 21, 1931; Peru

Died: June 24, 2020; Peoria

TONICA – Lois Dellinger, 89, of Tonica died on Wednesday 6/24 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Lois was born in Peru, Illinois, on 4/21/1931 the daughter of Katherine and Everett Wesselhoff. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Dellinger; a son, Michael Dellinger; and a daughter, Lisa Schweickert.

She is survived by her children, Robert Dellinger, Kathy Angell (Tom), Chris Dellinger, and Doug Dellinger (Julie); and her sister, Carol Jerman (Bob). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Over the years, Lois formed a special bond with her grand-daughter Teressa Chamberlain.

Lois was a proud member of the sorority Beta Sigma Phi for many years. In her later years, she worked for the News Tribune, delivering papers to her rural customers, where she made many friendships and was appreciated by all.

Lois donated her body to science with the hope of finding cures and helping others. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved