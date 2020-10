Lois "Loi" Ann (Kermeen) Gapinski



Peru, IL – Lois "Loi" Ann (Kermeen) Gapinski, 93, of LaVergne, TN, formerly of Peru, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at her granddaughter's home just south of Nashville in LaVergne, TN.



Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, LaSalle, IL.



Arrangements were completed by Mueller Funeral Home in Peru, IL.





