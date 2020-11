Or Copy this URL to Share

Lora L. Carr



Died: October 29, 2020; Marseilles



Lora L. Carr, 54, of Spring Valley, died 8:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Aperion Care in Marseilles. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family.





