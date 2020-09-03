Loren K. RIch



Born: July 23, 1943; Mendota



Died: August 31, 2020; Rockford



MENDOTA – Loren K. Rich, 77, of Mendota passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford.



Funeral services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota. Burial will be in Troy Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Per COVID-19 recommendations, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.



Loren was born on July 23, 1943 in Mendota to Donald and Lela (Mann) Rich. He graduated from Mendota High School in 1961. He married Suzanne Rhea on July 7, 1963.



Loren worked as a machinist for Conco Tellus/ Heico Interlake and Black Brothers in Mendota before retiring. However, his life passion was farming with his parents and taking over the family farm. He was saddened when he was no longer able to get on the tractors, and his dream was to some day farm again.



He enjoyed spending time with family, especially all of the grandkids, and looked forward to his winter trips to Florida to visit his grand dogs. He enjoyed spending time outside watching the birds and squirrels. The newest passion was being a part of the Amputee Resource Network in Rockford. This group was a great support for both Loren and Suzanne, and they looked forward to every monthly meeting, as well as the summer picnics and Christmas parties.



Loren is survived by his wife of 57 years, Suzanne (Rhea) Rich; children, Janette Smith of Peru, Martha (Chris) Dalton of Stuart Florida, Allan (Beth) Rich of Mendota and Lorene (Raul) Rich of Mendota; four grandchildren; two grand dogs; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald (Margo) Rich of Chatham, Gary (Cathy) Rich of Lena and Delbert (Michelle) Rich of Dimmick; one sister, Nancy (Roger) Daniels of Osakis, MN; and many nieces and nephews.



Loren was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Richard and Herberta (Champlin) Rhea.



Memorials can be directed to Amputee Resource Network, c/o Virginia Calson, 6613 Buckhorn, Loves Park, IL 61111.





