Loren Ray Phillips
Born: March 20, 1935
Died: August 7, 2020
LA SALLE – Loren Ray Phillips, 85, of La Salle died suddenly on Friday, Aug. 7, in Illinois Valley Community Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle with the Rev. Glenn Foster officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of services. In accordance with Illinois guidelines, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Loren was born in Mt. Vernon on March 20, 1935, to Lester R. and Wanda J. (Isaac) Phillips. He married Shirley Wingfield in Mt. Vernon on Dec. 8, 1958. Loren graduated from Mt. Vernon Township High School. He worked at Anaconola and Duplex in Sycamore before becoming a painter and pressman in Spring Valley and Granville. He also worked for the delivery service UDS in La Salle and Hass Bakery of St. Louis.
Loren is survived by his wife, Shirley, of La Salle; two daughters, Susan Selser of La Salle and Laura Redd of Rockford; five grandchildren, Michael Terry of La Salle, Nashea Ridgeway of Washington state, Thomas Putman of Peru, Josh Phillips of Peru, and Jacob Stoner of La Salle; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Hargis of St. Louis, Mo., and Linda Neighbors of Mt. Vernon; two brothers, Gary Phillips of Rockford and Joe Phillips of Tennessee; and eight nieces and five nephews.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Nicole Borostowski.
