Lorraine Hanna
Born: February 2, 1937; Princeton
Died: May 30, 2020; Henry
PRINCETON – Lorraine (Fiste) Hanna, 83, passed away at Heartland Health Care in Henry, IL on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Lorraine was born to the late Roland and Etta (Schlund) Fiste in Princeton, IL on February 2, 1937. She was a graduate of Hall High School, Class of 1954. She married the late William "Deet" Hanna on July 22, 1956 at St. John's Church on the Hill. She spent some time as a waitress at Skelly's Truck Stop, Skip's Kasbar and Alexander Park Tavern, but she spent the majority of her working life as a stay at home mom to her four children, Jim, Lynette, Gary and Becky.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, photography and playing bingo and spending winters in the Rio Grande Valley.
Lorraine is survived by her three children, Lynette Hanna, Gary (Rita) Hanna, and Becky Kramer; seven grandchildren, Lori (Bryce) Foster, Rachael Gross, Maggie (Colby) Oleson, Will (Tara) Gross, Bethany (Caroline) Ellis, Jessica (Drew) Blessman and Michael Kramer; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Barkley; one brother, Roger (Judy) Fiste; one brother-in-law Roy Pierson; one sister-in-law Ruth Hanna; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Etta Fiste, her husband, William"Deet" Hanna (12/31/1995), her mother and father-in-law, Ovanda and Lewis Hanna; one son, Jim Hanna; two grandsons, Jimmy Hanna and Jeremy Ellis'one granddaughter, Amy Hanna, one son-in-law Tony Kramer as well as several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Princeton High School Music Department or Festival 56. You can make online donations via www.norbergfh.com under the Donation tab.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Elm Lawn Cemetery officiated by Reverend Derek C. Boggs.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
Born: February 2, 1937; Princeton
Died: May 30, 2020; Henry
PRINCETON – Lorraine (Fiste) Hanna, 83, passed away at Heartland Health Care in Henry, IL on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Lorraine was born to the late Roland and Etta (Schlund) Fiste in Princeton, IL on February 2, 1937. She was a graduate of Hall High School, Class of 1954. She married the late William "Deet" Hanna on July 22, 1956 at St. John's Church on the Hill. She spent some time as a waitress at Skelly's Truck Stop, Skip's Kasbar and Alexander Park Tavern, but she spent the majority of her working life as a stay at home mom to her four children, Jim, Lynette, Gary and Becky.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, photography and playing bingo and spending winters in the Rio Grande Valley.
Lorraine is survived by her three children, Lynette Hanna, Gary (Rita) Hanna, and Becky Kramer; seven grandchildren, Lori (Bryce) Foster, Rachael Gross, Maggie (Colby) Oleson, Will (Tara) Gross, Bethany (Caroline) Ellis, Jessica (Drew) Blessman and Michael Kramer; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Barkley; one brother, Roger (Judy) Fiste; one brother-in-law Roy Pierson; one sister-in-law Ruth Hanna; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Etta Fiste, her husband, William"Deet" Hanna (12/31/1995), her mother and father-in-law, Ovanda and Lewis Hanna; one son, Jim Hanna; two grandsons, Jimmy Hanna and Jeremy Ellis'one granddaughter, Amy Hanna, one son-in-law Tony Kramer as well as several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Princeton High School Music Department or Festival 56. You can make online donations via www.norbergfh.com under the Donation tab.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Elm Lawn Cemetery officiated by Reverend Derek C. Boggs.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.