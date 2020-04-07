|
|
Lorraine J. Lang
Born: April 18, 1925; Cassel Township, Wisconsin
Died: April 4, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Lorraine J. Lang, 94, of Princeton and formerly of Mendota, passed away April 4, 2020 at Aperion Care, Princeton.
Private graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Lorraine was born April 28, 1925 in Cassel Township, Wisconsin to Stanley and Clara (Bober) Lepak. She married Louis W. Lang December 27, 1941 in Cassel.
Lorraine and her husband owned and operated the Mendota Dairy Queen for many years. They were active members and were well known for managing the Mendota Elks Club and the Mendota Golf Course.
Survivors include four sons and two daughters, Gary (Donna) of Arkansas, Leon (Joann) of Arizona, Marvin (Joann) of Arkansas and Rick (Diane) of Germantown Hills, Barbara (Larry) Kessler of Granville and Beverly (Jeff) of Kankakee; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, in 2006; and a son, John, who died in infancy.
Memorials can be directed to the donor's choice.