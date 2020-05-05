Louis E. Sharp
Born: April 29, 1982; Peru
Died: April 28, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Louis E. Sharp, 37, of Princeton, died unexpectedly at home on April 28, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Valley Memorial Park in Spring Valley. Visitation will be private in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle.
Louis was born in Peru on April 29, 1982 to John W. and Mamie (Thompson) Sharp. He was a carpenter and handyman. Louis loved to jet ski. When he was about 12 years old, he along with his family friend Jon Wagner, jet skied across Lake Erie from Chicago to Canada. Louis liked paranormal activity and had plans to purchase equipment and visit abandoned places with his son as a hobby. Louis wanted to instill his hard work ethic into his son, leading by example he took pride in showing him how to do yard work. Louie liked NASCAR, riding dirt bikes and the Ford brand of vehicles. He felt strongly about advocating on mental health. What Louis loved more than anything was his son, Ryan – who was his absolute pride and joy.
Louis is survived by his son, Ryan Smith of Princeton, and Ryan's sisters of La Salle; his mother, Mamie Sharp of Monticello, IA; one sister Candy (Tate) Lashbrook of Princeton; four brothers, John Thompson, William Sharp and Doug Sharp, all of Monticello, IA and Benjamin (Maria) Sharp of La Salle; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father John; one sister, Margaret Sharp; and his grandparents.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Born: April 29, 1982; Peru
Died: April 28, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Louis E. Sharp, 37, of Princeton, died unexpectedly at home on April 28, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Valley Memorial Park in Spring Valley. Visitation will be private in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle.
Louis was born in Peru on April 29, 1982 to John W. and Mamie (Thompson) Sharp. He was a carpenter and handyman. Louis loved to jet ski. When he was about 12 years old, he along with his family friend Jon Wagner, jet skied across Lake Erie from Chicago to Canada. Louis liked paranormal activity and had plans to purchase equipment and visit abandoned places with his son as a hobby. Louis wanted to instill his hard work ethic into his son, leading by example he took pride in showing him how to do yard work. Louie liked NASCAR, riding dirt bikes and the Ford brand of vehicles. He felt strongly about advocating on mental health. What Louis loved more than anything was his son, Ryan – who was his absolute pride and joy.
Louis is survived by his son, Ryan Smith of Princeton, and Ryan's sisters of La Salle; his mother, Mamie Sharp of Monticello, IA; one sister Candy (Tate) Lashbrook of Princeton; four brothers, John Thompson, William Sharp and Doug Sharp, all of Monticello, IA and Benjamin (Maria) Sharp of La Salle; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father John; one sister, Margaret Sharp; and his grandparents.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 5, 2020.