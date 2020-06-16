Louise Justi
Born: June 14, 1917
Died: June 11, 2020
SPRING VALLEY – Louise Justi, 102, of rural Spring Valley, and for the past year, a resident of Manor Court of Peru, passed away on Thursday evening, June 11, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital, 3 days shy of her 103rd birthday.
A celebration of Louise's life will be held at a later date, after the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic have been eased. She will be laid to rest at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting her family.
Louise was born in La Salle on June 14, 1917, to John and Josephine (Pergar) Brekan. She attended La Salle grade school. In September of 1940, Louise married Louis Justi at St. Roch's Catholic Church in La Salle.
Louise was a farm wife, but she was never afraid to work the farm with her husband. She was often out in the fields on the tractor. She was very proud to be able to live at the family homestead for 76 years. When it became time for her to move to Manor Court, she adapted quickly. She loved being a resident of Manor Court and she will miss her friends and all of the employees who cared for her.
Louise was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Dalzell and the Bureau County Farm Bureau.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Arlene) Justi and Bill (Linda) Justi, both of rural Spring Valley; six grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, on June 4, 1998; two sisters, Josie and Jennie Pohar; and two brothers, Joseph and Frank Brekan.
Her family would like to thank the entire hospice team at St. Margaret's for the care that was provided to Louise.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared by visiting bartofh.com.
Born: June 14, 1917
Died: June 11, 2020
SPRING VALLEY – Louise Justi, 102, of rural Spring Valley, and for the past year, a resident of Manor Court of Peru, passed away on Thursday evening, June 11, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital, 3 days shy of her 103rd birthday.
A celebration of Louise's life will be held at a later date, after the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic have been eased. She will be laid to rest at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Spring Valley. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting her family.
Louise was born in La Salle on June 14, 1917, to John and Josephine (Pergar) Brekan. She attended La Salle grade school. In September of 1940, Louise married Louis Justi at St. Roch's Catholic Church in La Salle.
Louise was a farm wife, but she was never afraid to work the farm with her husband. She was often out in the fields on the tractor. She was very proud to be able to live at the family homestead for 76 years. When it became time for her to move to Manor Court, she adapted quickly. She loved being a resident of Manor Court and she will miss her friends and all of the employees who cared for her.
Louise was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Dalzell and the Bureau County Farm Bureau.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Arlene) Justi and Bill (Linda) Justi, both of rural Spring Valley; six grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, on June 4, 1998; two sisters, Josie and Jennie Pohar; and two brothers, Joseph and Frank Brekan.
Her family would like to thank the entire hospice team at St. Margaret's for the care that was provided to Louise.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared by visiting bartofh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.