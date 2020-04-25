|
Louise M. Kopina
Born: February 16, 1925; Spring Valley
Died: April 25, 2020; Spring Valley
DEPUE – Louise M. Kopina, 95, of DePue, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Aperion Care Center in Spring Valley, where she was a resident for the past 12 years.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in DePue on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with Rev. Kevin Creegan officiating. A private family visitation will be held at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley on Saturday.
Louise was born in Spring Valley on February 16, 1925 to Vincent and Preseda (Querciagrossa) Patarozzi. She married John F. Kopina on August 29, 1944 in DePue. John preceded her in death on August 3, 2001.
She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DePue. She was a cook for the DePue Unit Schools for many years. Together with her husband, Louise operated the Silver Dome in DePue from 1950 to 1968.
Louise is survived by two sons, John (Sharon) Kopina of Gilbert, Arizona and Michael (Jennifer) Kopina of Oswego; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Sisto; and her sister, Olga Szygenda.
