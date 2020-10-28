Louise M. Stremlau
Born: January 16, 1919; Ottawa
Died: October 25, 2020; Bloomington
MENDOTA – Louise M. Stremlau, 101, of Normal, formerly of Mendota, passed away at OSF St, Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington on October 25, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Wasmer Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family.
Louise was born January 16, 1919 in Ottawa to Joseph and Ethel (Aubry) Goetsch. She graduated Ottawa High School in 1937. Louise married Joseph Stremlau on November 29, 1945 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Ottawa. She was an accomplished homemaker and farm wife. Louise was very active in her community. She was a teaching assistant at Sts. Peter and Paul and Holy Cross Schools, volunteered at the Mendota Community Hospital gift shop, and Heritage Manor Nursing home. Louise did clerical work for the Abigail Women's Clinic. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Dimmick-Troy Grove Home Extension, Mendota Hospital Auxiliary, St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society of Peterstown, Mendota Museum and Historical Society, and was an election judge for many years.
Louise is survived by one daughter, Linda Stremlau Byrd of Enon, Ohio; daughter-In-law, Lucy Stremlau Williams of Normal; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother: Louis (Barbara) Goetsch of Ottawa; and one sister: Shirley Argus of California.
She is preceded by: her parents; husband, 6/2/2008; son Marty, 10/31/2006; two brothers, Robert Goetsch and James Goetsch; and two sisters, Marjorie Fosse and Bernice Koker.
Pallbearers will be J.T. Byrd, Frank Kobilsek, Kevin Stremlau, Luke Stremlau, Steve Stremlau, and Andy Wujek.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com
.