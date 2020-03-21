|
|
Louise smith
Born: Sept. 30, 1935; Knox County, Kentucky
Died: March 18, 2020; Spring Valley
CORBIN, Ky. – Louise Smith, 84, of La Salle, formerly of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away March 18, 2020, at St Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
Private graveside services will be in Corbin, Kentucky. Ptak Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Louise was born September 30, 1935 in Knox County, KY, to Steve and Nettie (Jordan) Smith. She married Vocus Smith August 8, 1952 in Barbourville, KY.
Louise was a member of Sojourn Baptist Church in Corbin, KY., where she loved to sing in the church choir. She operated a Home Day Care in Corbin, KY for over 35 years. She loved to cook for everybody. Her house was always open.
Louise is survived by 3 daughters, Patricia (John) Duncan of La Salle, Il, Deborah (Mark) Inman of La Salle, IL and Sherry (Troy) Stanford of Arlington, IL; 3 grandchildren, Holly (Joe) Kitchens of Princeton, IL, Ashley Louise (Adam) Inman of Oglesby, IL and Erin Stanford of Arlington. IL; 3 great-grandchildren, Daniel, Ian and Bethany Kitchens of Princeton; one sister, Lilly (GW) Abner of Woolum, KY; and two brothers, GC Smith of Jacksonville, NC and Thomas (Betty) Smith of Rochelle, IL.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband in 2000; two sisters, Pauline Chestnut and Eliza Wagers; and three brothers, Steve Smith Jr, Ernest Smith and Denver Smith.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFh.com