Lu-ella Dorothy sears
Died: March 3, 2020; Seneca
SENECA â€" Lu-Ella Dorothy Sears, 75, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, peacefully at her home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Seals-Campbell FuneraL Home in Marseilles with Reverend Jason Dail officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p,n. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020