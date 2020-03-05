Home

POWERED BY

Lu-Ella Dorothy Sears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lu-Ella Dorothy Sears Obituary
Lu-ella Dorothy sears

Died: March 3, 2020; Seneca

SENECA â€" Lu-Ella Dorothy Sears, 75, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, peacefully at her home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Seals-Campbell FuneraL Home in Marseilles with Reverend Jason Dail officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p,n. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lu-Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -